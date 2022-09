Agora and Jacobs Pavilion To Launch Back To School Ticket Promotion Next Week

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Agora Artwork for Back to School sale.

To celebrate the beginning of the fall concert season, AEG Presents will launch a Back to School Sale next week.For 24 hours beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, tickets for select upcoming shows at the Agora and Jacobs Pavilion will be available without the service fees.The offer is valid online only and ends at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, or until supplies run out.