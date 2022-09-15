Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Akron Recording Company To Release Fourth Compilation Featuring Northeast Ohio Artists

A release party takes place in October at the Akron Recording Company

By on Thu, Sep 15, 2022 at 1:18 pm

click to enlarge Artwork for the new Where the Hell is Akron, OH? compilation. - Courtesy of Akron Recording Company
Courtesy of Akron Recording Company
Artwork for the new Where the Hell is Akron, OH? compilation.
The Akron Recording Company has just announced that it’ll release the fourth installment of its Where the Hell is Akron, OH?, a compilation of songs by musicians from Northeast Ohio.

“Each volume of this compilation is a snapshot of the current music scene in Akron, which is one of many facets that make Akronites proud to call this city home,” reads a press release about the album. It arrives on Oct. 21.

Artists featured on Where the Hell is Akron, OH? Vol. 4 include Smith Taylor, Samantha Grace, Corey Conway, King Buu, Evergreen Hotel, Benny Lava & the Guavas, Free Black!, Mourning [A] BLKstar, Rent For Cheryl, Honeyland and Flock Of Moons.

The same day of the album’s release, ARC will celebrate the release with a party at its studio, located at 243 Furnace St. in Akron. There will be live music and other festivities beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is a $10 suggested donation, and several of the acts on the album will perform.

“Akron Recording Company combines the beauty of analog recording with the industry standard digital recording mediums to create a timeless sound to meet the many needs of today’s recording artists,” reads the press release. “ARC’s vision is to provide an outlet for local artists, songwriters, designers, and music lovers to join and get connected to Akron’s growing creative community through audio recording, curated live shows, and other social events.”

In June 2018, ARC moved to its current home, a historic 1892 factory building in the North Side district of downtown Akron.

