Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Akron's Church of Starry Wisdom Returns with Second Album and New Lyric Video

Local group plays a release party on September 30 at the Rialto Theatre

By on Fri, Sep 16, 2022 at 4:21 pm

click to enlarge Church of Starry Wisdom. - Courtesy of Church of Starry Wisdom
Courtesy of Church of Starry Wisdom
Church of Starry Wisdom.
Akron's Church of Starry Wisdom originally formed as a fictional band to be developed as “the worship team for a cult church in a web series that delves into H.P. Lovecraft's mythos,” as it’s put in a press release about the group unconventional origins.

The group would soon become a reality and develop its musical skills at Electric Pressure Cooker, an anything-goes open mic created by Wandering Aesthetics. The band then began integrating visual projections with live performances. Over the years, CoSW has created their own spaces for their shows, collaborating with other performing and visual artists for events that featured live painting, fire-spinning and dancing.

On its new album, The Black Rose, the band continues its “sonic exploration of life, despair ecstasy and the perpetual human quest to discover the magic that brings joy to our tears.” The band just released a new lyric video for the track "French Kiss."

The Black Rose is a sprawling retro-futuristic, pop-rock fantasia,” reads the press release. “On the LP, the band blends elements of dark wave, power pop, gospel and R&B to create a unique sound all their own.”

The group plays a release party at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Rialto Theatre in Akron.

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland
Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom

Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom
Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland
Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Music Slideshows

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland
Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom

Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom
Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland
Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Music Slideshows

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland
Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom

Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom
Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland
Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Trending

Mushroomhead Percussionist Designing New Haunted House That Opens Next Month in Cleveland

By Jeff Niesel

Promotional artwork for Nightmare Cleveland.

Six Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend, Including Kid Cudi's Moon Man's Landing Festival

By Jeff Niesel

Dirty Honey.

Akron Recording Company To Release Fourth Compilation Featuring Northeast Ohio Artists

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the new Where the Hell is Akron, OH? compilation.

Downtown Cleveland Alliance Is Looking for a Few Good Buskers

By Jeff Niesel

A local musician performs on 4ht Street.

Also in Music

Six Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend, Including Kid Cudi's Moon Man's Landing Festival

By Jeff Niesel

Dirty Honey.

Live Nation To Launch Club Pass Program for House of Blues

By Jeff Niesel

Live Nation's Club Pass program launches next week.

Ace Frehley Headed to Kent Stage in December

By Jeff Niesel

Ace Frehley.

Bikini Kill To Play Agora in April 2023

By Jeff Niesel

Bikini Kill.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us