Akron's Church of Starry Wisdom Returns with Second Album and New Lyric Video

Akron's Church of Starry Wisdom originally formed as a fictional band to be developed as “the worship team for a cult church in a web series that delves into H.P. Lovecraft's mythos,” as it’s put in a press release about the group unconventional origins.
The group would soon become a reality and develop its musical skills at Electric Pressure Cooker, an anything-goes open mic created by Wandering Aesthetics. The band then began integrating visual projections with live performances. Over the years, CoSW has created their own spaces for their shows, collaborating with other performing and visual artists for events that featured live painting, fire-spinning and dancing.
On its new album, The Black Rose, the band continues its “sonic exploration of life, despair ecstasy and the perpetual human quest to discover the magic that brings joy to our tears.” The band just released a new lyric video for the track "French Kiss."
“The Black Rose is a sprawling retro-futuristic, pop-rock fantasia,” reads the press release. “On the LP, the band blends elements of dark wave, power pop, gospel and R&B to create a unique sound all their own.”
The group plays a release party at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Rialto Theatre in Akron.
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]