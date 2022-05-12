Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Alex Lahey Rocked Mahall’s Last Night and It's Your Loss You Weren't There

By on Thu, May 12, 2022 at 10:11 am

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ERIC HEISIG
Photo by Eric Heisig

Alex Lahey, from the moment she took the stage in Lakewood Wednesday night, appeared ready to perform for a large crowd.

The Australian singer and guitarist had the swagger, personality, comedic timing and presence to command a room full of 2,000 concertgoers. She effortlessly led the crowd in a singalong of the wordless portion of closer “I Haven’t Been Taking Care of Myself,” extending the four-minute tune into something much more epic.

It was one of the best rock shows in the Cleveland area so far this year. Too bad fewer than 40 people showed up for the show at Mahall’s.

Lahey has proved to be one of the most talented acts in indie rock. With two albums (the last being 2019’s The Best of Luck Club), an EP and a smattering of singles and covers under her belt, she has yet to release a dud.

Wednesday’s show was just as a strong as her recorded output, if not stronger. Opening with “Am I Doing It Right?”, the musician strummed her yellow Fender Telecaster through 60 minutes of melodic, punky, indie rock gems. Her able three-piece backing band provided enough power and deft finesse to complement her lyrics about insecurity, love and just having fun.

Her set at Mahall’s came on an off-night from a string of dates opening for punks The Regrettes. Lahey was scheduled to play more dates but said from stage that the Lakewood show was unexpectedly her last on the tour. (Update: Regrettes lead singer Lydia Night had emergency appendix surgery and the band had to reschedule the rest of the tour's dates.)

She did not give a reason at the time, but it’s a shame. It takes a special kind of performer to turn Faith Hill’s lame 1998 county-pop hit “This Kiss” into a memorable concert moment (which she did by turning it into a power-pop raver).

Throughout it all, Lahey never appeared to break a sweat. From flying through the words in “I Love You Like a Brother” to channeling Nirvana with the guitar progression on “Misery Guts” to playing some 80s-tastic saxophone riffs on “Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself,” she made it all seem effortless.

It was the performance of an artist who could (and should) be destined for bigger things on this side of the Pacific. A show people will talk about years later and claim that “I saw her when she played at Mahall’s and there were fewer than 40 people there.”

It’s too bad so few will have such bragging rights.

Cleveland’s Grumpy Plum opened with a 30-minute set of guitar-driven indie rock. The trio intends to release its first album this year. The songs played Wednesday sounded great and showed that the band has a lot of potential, especially when the performance had the energy to let the songs fully take off live.
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland
Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland
Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Music Slideshows

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland
Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland
Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Music Slideshows

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland
Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland
Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Trending

Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction To Play Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in October

By Jeff Niesel

Smashing Pumpkins.

Akron's Floco Torres Stars in New National Ad for Monster Forever

By Jeff Niesel

Akron's Floco Torres.

Rock Hall Announces Lineup for Summer Concert Series

By Jeff Niesel

Guided By Voices will play the Rock Hall in August.

A Day To Remember Heading to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in July

By Jeff Niesel

A Day To Remember Heading to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in July

Also in Music

Cleveland's Biitchseat To Release New Album on May 27

By Jeff Niesel

Biitchseat.

Cleveland's Luca Mundaca To Join Contemporary Youth Orchestra For Brazilian-Themed Concert

By Jeff Niesel

Luca Mundaca.

Cleveland's Who Saved Who To Play Release Party on May 21 at Mahall's 20 Lanes

By Jeff Niesel

Who Saved Who.

Waterloo Makes Music Series Kicks Off on Friday at Beachland Ballroom

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the upcoming Waterloo Makes Music concert.
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us