And the 2023 Rock Hall Inductees Are...

click to enlarge Photo by Eric Heisig Rage Against the Machine performing in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Seven performers will join the ranks of music legends enshrined in the Rock Hall this November at the 38th annual induction ceremony in Brooklyn: Rage Against the Machine, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Kate Bush, George Michael, and the Spinners.The Rock Hall foundation this morning also announced the 2023 recipients of the Musical Influence Award (DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray), the Musican Excellence Award (Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin), and the Ahmet Ertegun Award (Don Cornelius).“This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. “We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop.”Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson earned induction after appearing on the ballot for the first time.Nominees that didn't make the cut this year include the White Stripes, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, A Tribe Called Quest and Warren Zevon.