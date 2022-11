Andrew Bird Headed to Agora in April 2023

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Agora Andrew Bird.

Initially, Andrew Bird's formal training had a strong influence on the type of music he played. His 1996 debut,, stays on the folk-y spectrum. Since then, Bird’s music has evolved, and he now dabbles in a number of different genres.Bird, who just happens to be one helluva whistler, has just announced the dates of a 2023 tour in support of his latest album,. His plans include an April 8 stop at the Agora.A ticket presale is currently underway, and t ickets to the Andrew Bird concert at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.