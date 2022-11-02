Andrew Bird Headed to Agora in April 2023

Initially, Andrew Bird's formal training had a strong influence on the type of music he played. His 1996 debut, Music of Hair, stays on the folk-y spectrum. Since then, Bird’s music has evolved, and he now dabbles in a number of different genres.
Bird, who just happens to be one helluva whistler, has just announced the dates of a 2023 tour in support of his latest album, Inside Problems. His plans include an April 8 stop at the Agora.
