Annual LoveMuffinPalooza to Take Place on October 9 at Bop Stop

click to enlarge
Amber Patrick
Michelle Romary.
LoveMuffinPalooza, the annual music festival/fundraiser put on by locally based Love Muffin Records, will be held Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Bop Stop in Lakewood. Doors are at 4 p.m., and the music begins at 5 p.m.
The event is a fundraiser for the Gathering Place, a cancer support center with locations in Beachwood and Westlake. The Gathering Place provides free programs and services for individuals and families coping with a cancer diagnosis. All proceeds benefit the Gathering Place.
More than 75 great prizes from local Cleveland businesses will be given away in a raffle. The 2022 lineup includes GS Harper, Mallory San Marco, Brian Alan Hager, Lack of Direction, Flowers Love Being Kurt and Michelle Romary. Author Jan Mitchell and WCSB DJ Ray Carr will host the event. Mitchell recently released My Ticket to Ride — How I Ran Away to England to Meet the Beatles and Got Rock and Roll Banned in Cleveland
.
The event launched in 2008 when Love Muffin label owner Adam Rich wanted to do his own version of Undercurrents, the popular yearly music showcase in the ’80s and ’90s. The Gathering Place became involved in 2012 when Rich decided to reach out to a cancer charity after the passing of his cousin from cancer. He added a nightly raffle, and bands started donating their pay.
Donations can be made online at givebutter.com/LoveMuffinPalooza
, and admission to the event is $10.