Annual Music Industry Networking Conference Kicks Off with Showcase at Rock Hall

click to enlarge The Gathering, an annual music industry networking conference and showcase series
Jeff Niesel
Dirty Shirts performing at the Rock Hall.
, kicked off yesterday with a showcase at the Rock Hall that featured the up-and-coming Texas alternative rock act the Dirty Shirts, who delivered a set on the Rock Hall's outdoor stage in front of a crowd of about 100 people. The band played tunes from its debut album, The Get Up From the Get Go
and tossed in a rousing cover of Blondie's "Call Me" as well. Snarls, Lit and the Unlikely Candidates were slated to play last night as well.
Record labels showcase their new artists at the Gathering each year to radio programmers and music supervisors. The lineup of musical acts slated to perform at both the public and private showcases taking place today and tomorrow includes artists that labels will push to radio in the fall. Centered at the Renaissance Hotel, the festival offers an opportunity for registrants to network with fellow music industry professionals. It was returning to an in-person format this year for the first time since 2019.
Today and tomorrow, acts on RCA, Republic Records, Warner Music Group and a myriad of indie labels will perform at showcases. The public is invited to tonight’s concert at the Beachland
featuring Lovely the Band, Chad Tepper, Rec Hall, Capital Theater, Devora and Detention. The Coin concert that takes place on tomorrow at House of Blues
is also open to the public. Magnolia Park, Don't Believe In Ghosts, Rouxx, Jack Harris and the Sublets share that bill.
Organizers told us they hope to bring the conference back to Cleveland again next year.