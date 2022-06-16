Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Annual Music Industry Networking Conference Kicks Off with Showcase at Rock Hall

By on Thu, Jun 16, 2022 at 12:13 pm

click to enlarge Dirty Shirts performing at the Rock Hall. - JEFF NIESEL
Jeff Niesel
Dirty Shirts performing at the Rock Hall.
The Gathering, an annual music industry networking conference and showcase series, kicked off yesterday with a showcase at the Rock Hall that featured the up-and-coming Texas alternative rock act the Dirty Shirts, who delivered a set on the Rock Hall's outdoor stage in front of a crowd of about 100 people.  The band played tunes from its debut album, The Get Up From the Get Go  and tossed in a rousing cover of Blondie's "Call Me" as well. Snarls, Lit and the Unlikely Candidates were slated to play last night as well.

Record labels showcase their new artists at the Gathering each year to radio programmers and music supervisors. The lineup of musical acts slated to perform at both the public and private showcases taking place today and tomorrow includes artists that labels will push to radio in the fall. Centered at the Renaissance Hotel, the festival offers an opportunity for registrants to network with fellow music industry professionals. It was returning to an in-person format this year for the first time since 2019.

Today and tomorrow, acts on RCA, Republic Records, Warner Music Group and a myriad of indie labels will perform at showcases. The public is invited to tonight’s concert at the Beachland featuring Lovely the Band, Chad Tepper, Rec Hall, Capital Theater, Devora and Detention. The Coin concert that takes place on tomorrow at House of Blues is also open to the public. Magnolia Park, Don't Believe In Ghosts, Rouxx, Jack Harris and the Sublets share that bill.

Organizers told us they hope to bring the conference back to Cleveland again next year.

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland
Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop
Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Music Slideshows

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland
Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop
Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Music Slideshows

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland
Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop
Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Trending

Akron To Dedicate Street to Guitar Repairman Virgil Lay

By Jeff Niesel

The late Virgil Lay.

In Advance of Upcoming Beachland Tavern Concert, Sarah Borges Talks About Her 'Super Loud But Not Scary Loud' Live Show

By Jeff Niesel

Sarah Borges.

Livewire: Flogging Molly, My Morning Jacket and the Other Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in June

By Jeff Niesel

Marco Benevento returns to the Beachland. See: Friday, June 24.

Givēon To Play Agora in October

By Jeff Niesel

Givēon To Play Agora in October

Also in Music

Akron To Dedicate Street to Guitar Repairman Virgil Lay

By Jeff Niesel

The late Virgil Lay.

Cleveland's Duo Decibel System To Record Direct-to-Vinyl Live Sessions with New York’s Leesta Vall Sound Recordings

By Jeff Niesel

Duo Decibel System.

New Podcast Documents Rise and Fall of WMMS

By Jeff Niesel

Logo for the The Wrath of the Buzzard.

Lake View Cemetery Summer Concert Series Set To Return This Summer

By Jeff Niesel

The Lake View Cemetery Concert Series returns this summer.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us