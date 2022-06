Archie and the Bunkers To Reunite for Upcoming Cleveland's Screaming Concert

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Beachland Archie and the Bunkers.

Local punk fan and promoter Jim Lanza has hosted periodic revival shows that he calls Cleveland's Screaming at over the years; the events feature reunited bands from Cleveland's punk past.Now, Lanza has just announced that he'll host one final installment of Cleveland's Screaming on Saturday, July 9, at the Beachland Ballroom . The event features the world premiere of the lost Mike Hudson (the Pagans) filmBefore and after the movie, the local organ-punk band Archie and the Bunkers, who'll reunite for the event, will perform. Detroit-based psychobilly rockers the Ruiners are also on the bill, and the night begins with the "wild psychotic teen sounds" that only WRUW's Mimi Dromette could dig up.