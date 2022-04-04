Arlo Parks Headed to Agora in September

Earlier this year, singer-songwriter Arlo Parks released her first offering of 2022 with the single "Softly," a poppy tune about the end of a relationship.
"'Softly' is a song about yearning, about how fragile you feel in the dying days of a relationship when you’re still desperately in love," says Parks in a press release. "The song is about how it feels to brace yourself before the blow of a break up and reminisce about the days where it all felt luminous."
"Softly" arrived on the heels of a year in which Parks released her highly-praised debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams.
In support of the single and album, Parks has just announced a headlining tour. She comes to the Agora on Sept. 17.
