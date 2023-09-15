Cleveland Wing Week is ongoing through Sunday, September 17th!

Austin Walkin' Cane's 'Murder of a Blues Singer' To Be Reissued in October

The late Robert Jr. Lockwood inspired the album

By on Fri, Sep 15, 2023 at 9:20 am

click to enlarge Austin Walkin' Cane. - Courtesy of Austin Walkin' Cane
Courtesy of Austin Walkin' Cane
Austin Walkin' Cane.
Originally released in 2008, Cleveland singer-guitarist Austin Walkin' Cane's Murder of a Blues Singer was only available directly from the local singer-guitarist. Hoboville Records just announced it'll reissue the album and it'll be officially available in stores next month.

An after-hours diner conversation with the late Robert Jr. Lockwood inspired the album.

"The stories were flowing like the grease off our plates," says Cane in a press release.

 Lockwood had agreed to perform on the album, but he passed away a couple of weeks before the Suma Recording Sessions took place.

Cane recorded the album recorded in two sessions: one with the electric band, and the other as acoustic session.

Cane's terrific backing band — bassist Mike Barrick, guitarist Michael Bay on guitar, and Jim Wall on drums — captured the "live in the studio" feeling that Cane and co-writer Chris Allen, a local singer-songwriter who plays with a number of local musicians, had envisioned for these songs.

"The band was a 'well-oiled machine' that had been writing, recording, and performing together from 1998 to 2008," says Cane. "Having the Prayer Warriors gospel choir on 'See That My Grave Is Kept Clean' was like a dream."

Other special guests include locals Colin Dussault on harmonica and Eroc Sosinski on vocals.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
