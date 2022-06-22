Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Band of the Week: Biitchseat

By on Wed, Jun 22, 2022 at 8:53 am

Biitchseat. - COURTESY OF RIOT ACT MEDIA
Courtesy of Riot Act Media
Biitchseat.
MEET THE BAND:  Talor (vocals, guitar), Kris (vocals, guitar), Connor (bass), Evan (drums)

ORCHESTRAL MANEUVERS: Connor and Talor played together in high school orchestra in Cleveland. While studying at Ohio University, Talor met Kris, who also played orchestral music. “I introduced myself to her, and since then, we’ve been best friends,” says Talor. The group formed with a different drummer, but after he moved out of state, the band recruited Evan, whom Talor met at the Recording Arts and Technology program at Tri-C, where they both took a class. “I clicked with him, and when I learned he played drums, I convinced him to play with our band, which didn’t have a drummer at the time.”

A VARIETY OF INFLUENCES: The band draws influence from a variety of musical sources. “We love Courtney Barnett, whom we really admire, and Charly Bliss is a huge influence,” says Kris. “And St. Vincent as well. Great Grandpa is one that we almost always list as an influence. Their album that came out a couple of years ago is great. We heard that and realized it was what was we wanted to sound like. It is so good.” Not that everyone in the band listens to the same music. “Connor is really into electronic music,” says Talor. “Evan was very much a Bon Iver nerd and likes folkier things.” After self-recording an EP, the band went to Bottleworks Recording Studio in Little Italy to record its debut, To Name All the Bees in the Backyard. “That was a huge deal for us,” says Talor. “It was our first time in the studio doing it professionally. There was a lot of emotion behind hit. I was unpacking my past with my dad. It was a monumental marker for me in particular, but also were learning what our voice was.”

WRITTEN DURING LOCKDOWN: The band’s new album came out of the pandemic. “We were all separated and hadn’t seen each other for several months,” says Talor. “I just started writing everyone’s parts at home. When we finally got together, I had seven songs that we hadn’t played together. It was an interesting experience. I had never written for drums before, and that was super fun for me. On this one, we made an effort to divorce ourselves from that orchestral sound. We were just exhausted by it. With this one, we healed our wounds and decided to dive more into a different sound.”

WHY YOU SHOULD HEAR THEM: The undulating lead single “I’ll Still Be Thinking of You,” a track which shows off Talor's powerful vocals, centers on insecurities. “I tend to think many steps ahead in a relationship in order to protect myself based on past trauma," Talor says when asked about the track. "I’m trying to create an environment where there won’t be any conflict even though there might be an internal conflict.” Connor Hadley helmed the story-driven music video that was filmed on the Case Western University farm. “We wanted to illustrate what Talor’s idea for the song was,” Kris says. “We did that through showing a couple breaking up and how this one person was kind of overbearing. We used red and blue and purple. It was the most effort we put into a music video. We thought through the plot and every shot. We storyboarded and location scouted. We put a lot of thought into it.” “Blackberries and Cherry Cola" possesses an alt-country vibe as Talor sings about her frustrations with trying to socially isolate during the pandemic. “That one was about wanting to rip my hair out after being stuck inside,” Talor says. “That song is about my frustration with isolation and monotony.” Talor says that one track didn’t make the album and might appear as a B-side.

WHERE YOU CAN HEAR THEM:  https://biitchseat.bandcamp.com/album/float

WHERE YOU CAN SEE THEM: Biitchseat performs with Runaway Brother and Wife Patrol at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, at the Grog Shop.

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland
Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop
Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Music Slideshows

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland
Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop
Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Music Slideshows

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland
Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop
Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Trending

Kid Cudi-Curated Moon Man’s Landing Music Festival to Take Place in Cleveland in September

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for Kid Cudi's festival.

Lucinda Williams Returning to Music Box Supper Club in September

By Jeff Niesel

Lucinda Williams Returning to Music Box Supper Club in September

In Advance of Upcoming Show at Mentor Civic Amphitheater, Everclear's Art Alexakis Talks About the Band's Modest Beginnings

By Jeff Niesel

Everclear

Denzel Curry To Play Agora in September

By Jeff Niesel

Denzel Curry.

Also in Music

Denzel Curry To Play Agora in September

By Jeff Niesel

Denzel Curry.

In Advance of Upcoming Show at Mentor Civic Amphitheater, Everclear's Art Alexakis Talks About the Band's Modest Beginnings

By Jeff Niesel

Everclear

Lucinda Williams Returning to Music Box Supper Club in September

By Jeff Niesel

Lucinda Williams Returning to Music Box Supper Club in September

Kid Cudi-Curated Moon Man’s Landing Music Festival to Take Place in Cleveland in September

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for Kid Cudi's festival.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us