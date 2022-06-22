Band of the Week: Biitchseat

Courtesy of Riot Act Media Biitchseat.

Talor (vocals, guitar), Kris (vocals, guitar), Connor (bass), Evan (drums)Connor and Talor played together in high school orchestra in Cleveland. While studying at Ohio University, Talor met Kris, who also played orchestral music. “I introduced myself to her, and since then, we’ve been best friends,” says Talor. The group formed with a different drummer, but after he moved out of state, the band recruited Evan, whom Talor met at the Recording Arts and Technology program at Tri-C, where they both took a class. “I clicked with him, and when I learned he played drums, I convinced him to play with our band, which didn’t have a drummer at the time.”The band draws influence from a variety of musical sources. “We love Courtney Barnett, whom we really admire, and Charly Bliss is a huge influence,” says Kris. “And St. Vincent as well. Great Grandpa is one that we almost always list as an influence. Their album that came out a couple of years ago is great. We heard that and realized it was what was we wanted to sound like. It is so good.” Not that everyone in the band listens to the same music. “Connor is really into electronic music,” says Talor. “Evan was very much a Bon Iver nerd and likes folkier things.” After self-recording an EP, the band went to Bottleworks Recording Studio in Little Italy to record its debut,. “That was a huge deal for us,” says Talor. “It was our first time in the studio doing it professionally. There was a lot of emotion behind hit. I was unpacking my past with my dad. It was a monumental marker for me in particular, but also were learning what our voice was.”The band’s new album came out of the pandemic. “We were all separated and hadn’t seen each other for several months,” says Talor. “I just started writing everyone’s parts at home. When we finally got together, I had seven songs that we hadn’t played together. It was an interesting experience. I had never written for drums before, and that was super fun for me. On this one, we made an effort to divorce ourselves from that orchestral sound. We were just exhausted by it. With this one, we healed our wounds and decided to dive more into a different sound.”The undulating lead single “I’ll Still Be Thinking of You,” a track which shows off Talor's powerful vocals, centers on insecurities. “I tend to think many steps ahead in a relationship in order to protect myself based on past trauma," Talor says when asked about the track. "I’m trying to create an environment where there won’t be any conflict even though there might be an internal conflict.” Connor Hadley helmed the story-driven music video that was filmed on the Case Western University farm. “We wanted to illustrate what Talor’s idea for the song was,” Kris says. “We did that through showing a couple breaking up and how this one person was kind of overbearing. We used red and blue and purple. It was the most effort we put into a music video. We thought through the plot and every shot. We storyboarded and location scouted. We put a lot of thought into it.” “Blackberries and Cherry Cola" possesses an alt-country vibe as Talor sings about her frustrations with trying to socially isolate during the pandemic. “That one was about wanting to rip my hair out after being stuck inside,” Talor says. “That song is about my frustration with isolation and monotony.” Talor says that one track didn’t make the album and might appear as a B-side.