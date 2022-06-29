Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Band of the Week: Malan the Artist

Cleveland singer has received airplay on local radio

By on Wed, Jun 29, 2022 at 1:07 pm

click to enlarge Malan the Artist. - COURTESY OF MALAN THE ARTIST
Courtesy of Malan the Artist
Malan the Artist.
MEET THE BAND: Malan the Artist (vocals), Joe Eff (keyboards), Tyshon White (drums), Cjthedj216 (beats)

AN URBAN UPBRINGING: Malan, who grew up in "low poverty" in Hough housing projects, embraced music at an early age. “I started singing when I was 7 years old,” she says. “I was into everything musically. I was in all the after school programs and on the local show wagon that was like a tour bus going everywhere around the city. I went to the School of Arts for a little bit and to South High School. I was always into musical stuff, and I sang with the church choir.” She eventually branched off to do her own R&B music and has now embraced a wide range of musical styles. “I do urban, R&B, pop, rap and disco — I do everything. I’m all over. I like old soul like Anita Baker and Tina Marie — anything that’s really souful. I listen to female rappers, but I’m not necessarily influenced by them. I like Nicki Minaj and Beyonce. It’s the beat for me that controls the music and how I write.”

PICKING UP TRACTION: Malan’s manager says the singer’s brand has grown exponentially since releasing an EP in December. “She’s won or been nominated for every local award possible and has earned a nomination from the Buckeye Awards in Cincinnati,” he says. “She’s also had her latest single, 'Run It Up,' played on every local hip-hop and R&B station in the city of Cleveland, both locally and on the internet. She’s co-curated two women's empowerment events, two Versus competitions, two Got Bars? competitions, a Tiny Desk concert showcase and an intimate One Night Only R&B showcase.”

WHY YOU SHOULD HEAR HER: Malan the Artist recently went on a local tour for the release of her latest single, “Run It Up,” and is currently putting together an R&B Summer Jam event that'll take place at Networkz Restaraunt and Lounge in Cleveland Heights. Her catchy single, “No Future,” features soulful vocals and sparse, heavy percussion. “This album went viral,” says Malan of the EP. “For the song ‘No Future,’ I did a video where I was looking raunchy, and the videographer got a good shot of my behind. The video went viral. Some guy was hating on me, but I got more than 10,000 views. I’ve been doing a lot of great things. I started promoting my own shows too.” She also just dropped a music video for “Run It Up.” “It’s a sure club banger,” she says of the track. “I recorded the music video at a local strip club, and a lot of my girlfriends showed up. Cjthedj216 produced it. He did some of the recording in his home studio. He’s so dope. He’s in the video too. It’s fire. I’m so happy it’s in rotation on radio on Insomniac on 106.1 FM.”

WHERE YOU CAN HEAR HER:  open.spotify.com/track/0JPfZyATSJwSVkNrz28Kqt?si=gJjMJElOSfmHn3wSKRxf9g&nd=1

WHERE YOU CAN SEE HER: Malan the Artist performs on Friday, July 22, at Networkz Restaurant and Lounge in Cleveland Heights.

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022

Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022
Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton
Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland
Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

