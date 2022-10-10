Band of the Week: Mother’s Madness

Courtesy of Mother's Madness Mother's Madness.

Rich Ramsey (drums), Jay Steadman (bass), Trent Cochran (guitar), Jason Christner (vocals)While the band formed more than 15 years ago, it didn’t have a lead singer until 2018 when Christner became singer by default. “It was about 2018 when we knew one of us needed to take over vocals, and Jason Christner just drew the shortest straw,” Steadman says with a laugh. “But really, we knew he had the ability. I tried, but it’s hard for me to play bass and sing at the same time. Jason was a better fit for our sound. [My voice] is definitely not as deep as he is, and it didn’t sound right.”For Steadman and Co., it all starts with Black Sabbath. “We also like classics like Zeppelin and Metallica and Iron Maiden and Guns N Roses,” says Steadman. “We’re all there with that. I’ve talked about this before with the band. Are we metal? Are we hard rock? Are we stoner rock? It might be better classified as stoner rock.” Separately, Christner says that because stoner rock encompasses so many different musical styles, it’s as apt a term as any to describe the band’s sound. “Stoner rock can be super heavy or super bluesy or kind of psychedelic,” he says. “We like all aspects of that and kind of come together in the middle. As a result, we can play with a lot of different bands. We can play on both heavier and lighter shows.”The band recorded its latest album,, at Christner's Basement Studio with Ramsey handling production duties. “He did a pretty dang good job,” says Steadman. “We did the editing, and it wasn’t back and forth with someone else who was charging us as we sit there and make decisions.”The Clutch-like “March of Tyrants,” an industrial-strength hard rock song that literally begins with the sound of people marching, features beefy guitars and gruff vocals. The sludge-y “Hell Priest” commences with a highly technical guitar riff before the defiant vocals kick in. One song didn’t make the album, and the band has quickly written another three tunes since thesessions wrapped, so it’s already on its way to the next release, whatever that might be. “I think Trent even has another dozen songs ready to go,” says Christner. “The next release might be a single or it might be an EP or LP. We just want to keep the fans engaged.”Mother’s Madness performs with Bonded by Darkness and Death Weapons at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Maple Grove Tavern in Maple Heights.