Battle of the Land Semifinals will Rock Tower City this Weekend

Tower City Center
Battle of the Land's 2021 main event at Tower City
The second annual Battle of Land competition
continues this Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday Oct. 2 at Tower City, from 2 p.m. -6 p.m. each day. Sixteen semifinalist musicians will be narrowed down to four, and will go on to compete for the grand prize on Saturday Oct. 8.
The grand prize winner of this year's competition will be awarded $5,000 in cash, a music video by award winning producer Logan Kyngston, 10 hours of studio time at Black Lava Recording Studio, an exclusive radio interview with “The Insomniac” at iHeartRadio’s studio.
The runner-up will receive tickets from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to an upcoming concert. All 16 semi-finalists will receive a $250 gift card.
This year’s semi-finalists bring varying genres to the Battle of the Land stage, from emotional raps to powerful pop vocals.
Any and all Clevelanders and tourists are welcome to come cheer on their favorite artists or just have a great time and listen to some local music at this free event. Capacity is limited, however, so be sure to register beforehand
.
As in past years, Battle of the Land's 2022 winner will be selected by the audience's popular vote, so scream as loud as you can for your favorite artist(s).
Battle of the Land is presented every year by Dan Gilbert's real estate company Bedrock and iHeartMEDIA.
“‘The purpose of (Battle of the Land) is really to connect young entrepreneurial music talent in the Cleveland community with successful world famous Cleveland musicians that have come before them," Christopher Noble, Vice President of Development at BedRock, told WKYC
.
See the full list of this year's semi-finalists here
.
***
