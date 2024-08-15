Beachland Ballroom To Screen Documentary Film About Singer-Songwriter Ike Reilly

[ { "name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected", "component": "38482495", "insertPoint": "3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "5" },{ "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
Now, an award-winning documentary film about his career, Don’t Turn Your Back on Friday Night, will screen on Aug. 23 at the Beachland Ballroom in Cleveland on Aug. 23. Immediately following the film’s screening, the Ike Reilly Assassination will perform.
"Ike Reilly has played Beachland over the years and always brings his raw enthusiasm to our stage,” says Beachland co-owner Cindy Barber in a press release. “We love having him here to perform and premiering this film makes this a two-for-one show of both film and live music so special.”
“My band and I have been playing Cleveland for years,” says Reilly. “It’s a storied music town, and I have a lot of gratitude for the support we continue to receive there. Beachland is a dynamite room to play live in, and I can’t wait for folks to see our band right after the film.”
Don’t Turn Your Back on Friday Night draws from more than 40 years of footage and includes live performances, "intimate personal moments" and interviews with critics, fans, family, and artists, including David Lowery and Johnny Hickman of the band Cracker and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tom Morello. Morello also serves as executive producer.
“Ike Reilly is kind of like a real-life version of Jimmy Stewart’s character in It’s a Wonderful Life," says Morello in a statement. "Ike’s path as an incredibly talented yet under-appreciated heartland troubadour has taken many unexpected, hilarious, rocky and ultimately redemptive twists and turns that are all beautifully captured in this great film.”
The film also features many renowned Chicagoans like actors David Pasquesi, Tony Fitzpatrick, Christian Stolte, Miranda Mayo as well as musicians Michael McDermott and the late Mars Williams. The late Chicago DJ Lin Brehmer is also featured prominently in the film.
“Ike Reilly isn’t just a truly unique artist he’s a one-of-a-kind character," says co-writer and co-director Mike Schmiedeler. "In this documentary we were able to capture how his music, his band and his career intersect and are influenced by his amazing family. Ike is the songwriter musicians wish they were with a close-knit family everyone wishes was theirs. He has created his own world where his band, his fans, his family, and his assorted supporting players are all part of the same tribe.”
