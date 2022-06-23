Beachland To Host Rock-Themed Fashion Show on June 29

Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

By on Thu, Jun 23, 2022 at 7:26 am

Local musician Miss Melvis. - RON KNEREM
Ron Knerem
Local musician Miss Melvis.

Part of the Ingeneers team at Cleveland’s Ingenuity Labs, Cleveland designer Jacci Hammer has organized musician models, a tech team and designers for Fashion Rocks, a special rock-themed fashion show that takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, at the Beachland Ballroom. All of the models are local musicians that represent diverse ages, races, body types and musical genres.

Designers participating in the show include Hammer, RJ Luna Haute Clothier and Natural Roots boutique. Models that will be on hand include Daddy Longlegs Homegrown Revival, Duo Decibel System, Apostle Jones, Composer Smith & friends, Michael McFarland & Messmaker, Meganne Stepka, Kennedy Nagel, Fiercely Serene and Gwen “Lady Blue” Coates. Production artists include Jedi Light & Sound, Ross Bochnek, Michael McFarland, Michael Harms, JT Thomas and Andrew Kaletta.

The show will feature a special appearance by Ingenuity Cleveland artist Jessica Sheeran.

Admission is free, but donations are requested.

