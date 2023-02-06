Big Time Rush Headed To Blossom in July

[
Courtesy of Live Nation
Big Time Rush.
Big Time Rush made a special appearance on NBC’s Today this morning to exclusively premiere the new single “Can’t Get Enough” and announce the upcoming Can’t Get Enough Tour.
The tour includes a stop on July 17 at Blossom Music Center.
A presale for Big Time Rush fan club members starts at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets for the Big Time Rush concert at Blossom
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
