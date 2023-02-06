Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Big Time Rush Headed To Blossom in July

Tour announcement comes in the wake of new single

By on Mon, Feb 6, 2023 at 4:21 pm

Big Time Rush. - Courtesy of Live Nation
Big Time Rush.
Big Time Rush.
Big Time Rush made a special appearance on NBC’s Today this morning to exclusively premiere the new single “Can’t Get Enough” and announce the upcoming Can’t Get Enough Tour.

The tour includes a stop on July 17 at Blossom Music Center.

A presale for Big Time Rush fan club members starts at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets for the Big Time Rush concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
