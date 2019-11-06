Update: Bikini Kill Postpones Upcoming Agora Concert

click to enlarge Update:
Debi Del Grande
Feminist punks Bikini Kill.
The feminist punk act Bikini Kill originally intended to bring its reunion tour to the Agora in 2020. COVID wiped that date out, but the band had rescheduled the concert for July 22.
Now, that date has been postponed after a band member has come down with COVID. The group announced the postponement on Twitter and promised that "more info" on a rescheduled date would be coming soon.
Previous Update 4/28/2022:
The feminist punk rock act Bikini Kill reunited for a short tour in 2019 that marked its first shows together since splitting in 1997. The group had planned an extensive reunion tour in 2020 that was slated to include a stop at the Agora.
The pandemic postponed the entire tour, and the band announced new dates for 2021.
Now, it's bumped those dates to 2022.
It'll now play on July 22, 2022, at the Agora
. Tickets from the previously scheduled show will reportedly be honored.
Original Post 11/6/2019:
A feminist punk band that put the Riot Grrrl movement on the map in the ‘90s, Bikini Kill has reformed to tour in support of the reissue of two major albums, Pussy Whipped
and Reject All American
, available now on vinyl and CD for the first time since they went out of print seven years ago.
The band also recently uploaded its entire catalog on streaming services. Currently available for streaming on Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music, the catalog includes 1991’s Revolution Girl Style Now
and 1998’s The Singles
, the latter of which features production, guitar and vocals from Rock Hall inductee Joan Jett.
The band will perform on May 22 at the Agora Theatre
.
A special Bikini Kill fan presale begins at noon tomorrow. That presale code will be sent out via the Bikini Kill newsletter. Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.