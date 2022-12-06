Billy Strings Headed to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June 2023

Singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will continue his extensive headline tour through the spring of 2023 with 22 newly confirmed shows, including a two-night stand on June 13 and 14 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
Strings recently recorded an album with his dad, Terry Barber. Dubbed Me/And/Dad, it features new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have played together since Strings was a young child.
