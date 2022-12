Billy Strings Headed to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June 2023

Joshua Black Wilkins Terry Barber (left) and Billy Strings.

Singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will continue his extensive headline tour through the spring of 2023 with 22 newly confirmed shows, including a two-night stand on June 13 and 14 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.Strings recently recorded an album with his dad, Terry Barber. Dubbed, it features new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have played together since Strings was a young child.Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale starting at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets to the Billy Strings concerts at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.