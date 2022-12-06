Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Billy Strings Headed to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June 2023

Tour supports album of bluegrass and country classics

By on Tue, Dec 6, 2022 at 1:21 pm

Terry Barber (left) and Billy Strings. - Joshua Black Wilkins
Joshua Black Wilkins
Terry Barber (left) and Billy Strings.
Singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will continue his extensive headline tour through the spring of 2023 with 22 newly confirmed shows, including a two-night stand on June 13 and 14 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Strings recently recorded an album with his dad, Terry Barber. Dubbed Me/And/Dad, it features new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have played together since Strings was a young child.

Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale starting at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets to the Billy Strings concerts at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
