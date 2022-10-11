Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Blink-182 Headed to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in May 2023

Reunited band will release a new single on Friday

By on Tue, Oct 11, 2022 at 11:53 am

click to enlarge Blink-182. - Jack Bridgland
Jack Bridgland
Blink-182.
Perhaps sensing that the sum is greater than the parts, the pop-punk act blink-182 has announced original members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker will reunite for the first time in nearly 10 years.

The band will also release a new single on Friday.

The trek includes a stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on May 16. Turnstile opens the show.

 Tickets to the blink-182 concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Monday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now.
Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's

Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards
Ministry at Blossom, (9/24/2022)

Concert Photos from Nine Inch Nails, Ministry and Nitzer Ebb at Blossom
Best Neighborhood Bar: Merry Arts Pub and Grill and Best Bartender: Amanda Popikl 15607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Since 1932, Merry Arts has served up food and drinks to the Lakewood community. It opened during the Great Depression, and if it could make it through that, well, we have a feeling it won’t be going anywhere any time soon, especially with how beloved Taco Tuesday’s are.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers

