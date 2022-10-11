Blink-182 Headed to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in May 2023

Perhaps sensing that the sum is greater than the parts, the pop-punk act blink-182 has announced original members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker will reunite for the first time in nearly 10 years.
The band will also release a new single on Friday.
The trek includes a stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on May 16. Turnstile opens the show.
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]