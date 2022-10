Blink-182 Headed to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in May 2023

click to enlarge Jack Bridgland Blink-182.

Perhaps sensing that the sum is greater than the parts, the pop-punk act blink-182 has announced original members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker will reunite for the first time in nearly 10 years.The band will also release a new single on Friday.The trek includes a stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on May 16. Turnstile opens the show. Tickets to the blink-182 concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Monday.