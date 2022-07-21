Blues Traveler’s 35th Anniversary Tour Coming to Kent Stage in October

Jam band Blues Traveler just announced additional dates for its special 35th anniversary tour, and the trek now includes an Oct. 8 stop at the Kent Stage.
Over the decades, Blues Traveler has played more than 2,000 live shows to some 30 million people. The group released its latest album, Traveler's Blues, last year. It featured "reimagined" and "recharged" classics from the American blues songbook and received a Grammy nod for Best Traditional Blues Album.
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]