Blues Traveler’s 35th Anniversary Tour Coming to Kent Stage in October

Jam band Blues Traveler just announced additional dates for its special 35th anniversary tour, and the trek now includes an Oct. 8 stop at the Kent Stage.Over the decades, Blues Traveler has played more than 2,000 live shows to some 30 million people. The group released its latest album,, last year. It featured "reimagined" and "recharged" classics from the American blues songbook and received a Grammy nod for Best Traditional Blues Album. Tickets to the Blues Traveler concert at the Kent Stage go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.