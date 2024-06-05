Bop Stop To Host Donny Hathaway Tribute

click to enlarge Courtesy of Hubb's Groove Hubb's Groove.

At 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, the Bop Stop will host a special tribute to the late soul singer Donny Hathaway.Local acts Hubb's Groove, Adrianna Miller and Gerald Skillern will perform.In addition, local artist Sampson Smiley has been commissioned to create a special painting of Hathaway. The exclusive artwork will be auctioned off during a silent auction.BOP Stop's new kitchen partner, Skye LaRae’s Culinary Service, which acclaimed local chef Eric Wells owns, will provide the food.