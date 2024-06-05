Bop Stop To Host Donny Hathaway Tribute

The Black Music Month event featuring local musicians takes place on June 29

By on Wed, Jun 5, 2024

click to enlarge Hubb's Groove. - Courtesy of Hubb's Groove
Courtesy of Hubb's Groove
Hubb's Groove.
At 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, the Bop Stop will host a special tribute to the late soul singer Donny Hathaway.

Local acts Hubb's Groove, Adrianna Miller and Gerald Skillern will perform.

In addition, local artist Sampson Smiley has been commissioned to create a special painting of Hathaway. The exclusive artwork will be auctioned off during a silent auction.

BOP Stop's new kitchen partner, Skye LaRae’s Culinary Service, which acclaimed local chef Eric Wells owns, will provide the food.

Tickets to A Tribute to the Music of Donny Hathway, which serves as a Black Music Month celebration, cost  $25.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
May 22, 2024

