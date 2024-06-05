Bop Stop To Host Donny Hathaway Tribute

click to enlarge
At 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, the Bop Stop will host a special tribute to the late soul singer Donny Hathaway.
Local acts Hubb's Groove, Adrianna Miller and Gerald Skillern will perform.
In addition, local artist Sampson Smiley has been commissioned to create a special painting of Hathaway. The exclusive artwork will be auctioned off during a silent auction.
BOP Stop's new kitchen partner, Skye LaRae’s Culinary Service, which acclaimed local chef Eric Wells owns, will provide the food.
Tickets to A Tribute to the Music of Donny Hathway, which serves as a Black Music Month celebration, cost $25
