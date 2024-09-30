Bop Stop To Mark 10th Anniversary with Special Events

A party takes place on October 18

By on Mon, Sep 30, 2024 at 10:04 am

click to enlarge The Bop Stop interior. - Courtesy of the Bop Stop
Courtesy of the Bop Stop
The Bop Stop interior.
The Bop Stop has just announced it plans to celebrate its tenth anniversary with a series of special events that’ll take place at the jazz club next month. Since being donated to the Music Settlement in 2013 and reopening in 2014, the Bop Stop has hosted more than 300 concerts and events each season, engaging more than 12,000 attendees and featuring over 700 local and national artists.

From Oct. 15 to 20, the club will mark with a week-long celebration.

"Expect a diverse array of performances, from cutting-edge jazz and experimental sounds to crowd-pleasing favorites," reads a press release about the anniversary celebration.

Highlights include a 10th anniversary party and jam session on Friday, Oct. 18, featuring Hubb’s Groove and a special performance by the inaugural Bop Stop Big Band on Saturday, Oct. 19. The Oct. 19 event will debut 10 new compositions by prominent Northeast Ohio and Bop Stop-connected composers. 

Jeff Niesel

September 25, 2024

