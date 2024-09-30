Bop Stop To Mark 10th Anniversary with Special Events

[ { "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
From Oct. 15 to 20, the club will mark with a week-long celebration.
"Expect a diverse array of performances, from cutting-edge jazz and experimental sounds to crowd-pleasing favorites," reads a press release about the anniversary celebration.
Highlights include a 10th anniversary party and jam session on Friday, Oct. 18, featuring Hubb’s Groove and a special performance by the inaugural Bop Stop Big Band on Saturday, Oct. 19. The Oct. 19 event will debut 10 new compositions by prominent Northeast Ohio and Bop Stop-connected composers.
