Boy George & Culture Club To Play MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in September

Boy George & Culture Club.

Eighties act Boy George & Culture Club is hitting the road again this fall, and the group will perform at MGM Northfield Park on Friday, Sept. 16.The popular group scored seven straight Top Ten hits in the U.K. and six Top Ten singles in the U.S. with tunes such as "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me," "Time (Clock of the Heart)," "I'll Tumble 4 Ya," "Church of the Poison Mind," "Karma Chameleon," "Miss Me Blind," and "It's a Miracle."A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Tickets to the Boy George & Culture Club concert at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.