Here's the Lineup for Brite Winter 2024

Organizers of the annual Brite Winter festival have just announced that the funk/indie band Wanyama will headline the annual event taking place this year on Feb. 24 on the West Bank of the Flats.
“This year, we worked to bring the festival back to its roots with musical acts from Cleveland and those with ties to northeast Ohio,” says Emily Hornack, Executive Director of Brite Winter, in a press release, adding that the festival has expanded to three outdoor stages and two indoor areas. “We chose Wanyama to end the night because we know they’ll energize the crowd and get everyone moving with their blend of funk, reggae and hip-hop.”
Locals such as Anya Van Rose, Kid Tigrrr, Big Hoke, Kultures, Black Island Condors, Lauren Lanzaretta, LILIEAE, Chayla Hope, LoConti, Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts, M.O.O.K.Y., RADDERALL, Esther Fitz, Ray Flanagan & the Mean Machines, Hello! 3D and JD Eicher will also perform.
“This year, we’ll welcome lots and lots of new faces to Brite’s stages,” says Hornack. “Keeping our commitment to staying fresh, our music review committee worked hard to give new talented acts a chance to play the festival this year. Brite has music for everyone, and every year strives to program a wide variety of genres so no matter where you are during the festival, you’re likely to hear something that interests you."
Brite Winter tickets are on sale now for $12 at britewinter.com
or $17 at the door.
