Buddy Guy Headed to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August

By on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 at 10:38 am

click to enlarge Buddy Guy. - Courtesy of AEG
Courtesy of AEG
Buddy Guy.
Now in his 80s, blues great Buddy Guy continues to record and tour. He recently just announced a new set of dates for the summer that are part of his Damn Right Farewell tour, which will reportedly mark the end of extensive touring.

He'll perform on Aug. 19 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Jimmie Vaughan and Samantha Fish will open the show.

A ticket presale is currently underway., and tickets to the Buddy Guy concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
