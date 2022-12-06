Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Built to Spill Returns to Grog Shop in April 2023

Group will perform as a trio for the show

By on Tue, Dec 6, 2022 at 4:23 pm

click to enlarge Built to Spill. - Photo credit: Isa Georgetti; Collage credit: Lê Almeida
Photo credit: Isa Georgetti; Collage credit: Lê Almeida
Built to Spill.
Indie rock heroes Built to Spill have just announced the dates of a 2023 tour in support of their latest effort, When the Wind Forgets Your Name.  The trek includes an April 30 stop at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.

The live band for the tour will consist of singer-guitarist Doug Martsch, bassist Melanie Radford and drummer Teresa Esguerra.
