Scene Alefest @ Lincoln Park Tremont | July 30th, 2022 • Noon-5 PM

Cannibal Corpse Headed to Agora in November

Tour supports last year's 'Violence Unimagined'

By on Thu, Jul 21, 2022 at 12:47 pm

click to enlarge Cannibal Corpse. - Alex Morgan
Alex Morgan
Cannibal Corpse.
The iconic metal act Cannibal Corpse continues to tour in support of last year’s Violence Unimagined, and the group just announced dates of a fall tour that includes a Nov. 8 stop at the Agora.

The current version of the band includes guitarist Erik Rutan, who joins bassist Alex Webster, founding drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz, guitarist Rob Barrett and vocalist George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher. Known for his roles in Morbid Angel, Ripping Corpse, and fronting the mighty Hate Eternal, Rutan has long established himself as one of the most dynamic forces in contemporary death metal. Filling in live on guitar since 2019, he became a full member in 2020.

Tickets to the Cannibal Corpse concert at the Agora go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.  Dark Funeral, Immolation and Black Anvil share the bill. 

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland
Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop

Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop
Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Music Slideshows

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland
Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop

Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop
Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Music Slideshows

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland
Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop

Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop
Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Trending

Rod Stewart’s Cleveland Show at Blossom Veers Into Ridiculousness

By Eric Heisig

Rod Stewart’s Cleveland Show at Blossom Veers Into Ridiculousness

Titus Andronicus To Play Mahall's in October

By Jeff Niesel

Titus Andronicus.

Curating Here and There Festival Fulfills Childhood Dream for Singer-Songwriter Courtney Barnett

By Jeff Niesel

Courtney Barnett.

Blues Traveler’s 35th Anniversary Tour Coming to Kent Stage in October

By Jeff Niesel

Blues Traveler

Also in Music

Cleveland's Baker's Basement Releases New Single and Accompany Music Video

By Jeff Niesel

Cleveland's Baker's Basement Releases New Single and Accompany Music Video

Band of the Week: The Jötunn

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for upcoming Jötunn concert at the Foundry.

Cleveland’s Beast Killer to Play Release Party on August 19 at Grog Shop

By Jeff Niesel

Beast Killer.

Cleveland's Cloud Nothings to Release 10th Anniversary Pressing of 'Attack on Memory'

By Jeff Niesel

Cloud Nothings.
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us