Cannibal Corpse Headed to Agora in November

Alex Morgan
Cannibal Corpse.
The iconic metal act Cannibal Corpse continues to tour in support of last year’s Violence Unimagined
, and the group just announced dates of a fall tour that includes a Nov. 8 stop at the Agora.
The current version of the band includes guitarist Erik Rutan, who joins bassist Alex Webster, founding drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz, guitarist Rob Barrett and vocalist George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher. Known for his roles in Morbid Angel, Ripping Corpse, and fronting the mighty Hate Eternal, Rutan has long established himself as one of the most dynamic forces in contemporary death metal. Filling in live on guitar since 2019, he became a full member in 2020.
Tickets to the Cannibal Corpse concert at the Agora
go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Dark Funeral, Immolation and Black Anvil share the bill.