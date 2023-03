Carlos Santana Headed to MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage in June

click to enlarge Marylene Eytier Carlos Santana.

Rock Hall Inductee guitarist Carlos Santana has just announced the dates of his 1001 Rainbows summer tour, and the trek includes a June 25 stop at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage. For the tour, Santana will perform songs from throughout his 50-year career.His most recent album, 2021's, features collaborations with Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, Steve Winwood and many others.A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and tickets to the Santana concert at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage go on sale to general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.