Carlos Santana Headed to MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage in June

Marylene Eytier
Carlos Santana.
Rock Hall Inductee guitarist Carlos Santana has just announced the dates of his 1001 Rainbows summer tour, and the trek includes a June 25 stop at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage. For the tour, Santana will perform songs from throughout his 50-year career.
His most recent album, 2021's Blessings and Miracles
, features collaborations with Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, Steve Winwood and many others.
A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and tickets to the Santana concert at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage
go on sale to general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
