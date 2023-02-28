Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Carlos Santana Headed to MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage in June

Rock Hall Inductee will play songs from throughout his 50-year career

By on Tue, Feb 28, 2023 at 4:43 pm

click to enlarge Carlos Santana. - Marylene Eytier
Marylene Eytier
Carlos Santana.
Rock Hall Inductee guitarist Carlos Santana has just announced the dates of his 1001 Rainbows summer tour, and the trek includes a June 25 stop at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage. For the tour, Santana will perform songs from throughout his 50-year career.

His most recent album, 2021's Blessings and Miracles, features collaborations with Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, Steve Winwood and many others.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and tickets to the Santana concert at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage go on sale to general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now.
