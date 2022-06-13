Chaka Khan To Perform at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in November

Over the course of a career that stretches back decades, Chaka Khan has released 22 albums and racked up ten No. 1 songs on the Billboard charts, seven RIAA-certified gold singles and ten RIA-certified gold and platinum albums. Her recordings have resulted in more than 2,000 catalog song placements.
“I am so humbled by the love, support and gracious spirit of my fans worldwide and the continuous support my peers have shown over the years,” says Khan in a press release about the upcoming tour that brings her to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage on Nov. 5. “Throughout my career, I have been through the fire a few times over and I’m still here as a living testament to God’s love and grace.”
