Cheap Trick Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in April

By on Mon, Jan 9, 2023 at 10:13 am

click to enlarge Cheap Trick. - Martin Thompson
Martin Thompson
Cheap Trick.
Over the course of a lengthy career that stretches back decades, the power pop act Cheap Trick has released 20 studio albums and sold more than 20 million records worldwide,

Inducted into the Rock Hall in 2016, the group will perform on April 16 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and tickets to the Cheap Trick concert at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
