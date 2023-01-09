Cheap Trick Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in April

[
Martin Thompson
Cheap Trick.
Over the course of a lengthy career that stretches back decades, the power pop act Cheap Trick has released 20 studio albums and sold more than 20 million records worldwide,
Inducted into the Rock Hall in 2016, the group will perform on April 16 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and
tickets to the Cheap Trick concert at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
