Chelsea Cutler Bringing Part Two of Her When I Close My Eyes Tour to House of Blues in October

Courtesy of Republic Records Chelsea Cutler.

In the wake of a performance at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York this past weekend, singer, songwriter and producer Chelsea Cutler just announced the dates of what she's calling "part two" of her When I Close My Eyes Tour.The trek includes an Oct. 29 date at House of Blues.Earlier this year, Cutler released the deluxe edition of her sophomore album,, and she also issued her latest single “the lifeboat’s empty!”Tickets are available via an artist presale that begins today at 10 a.m. Tickets to Chelsea Cutler's concert at House of Blues go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday.