Chelsea Cutler Bringing Part Two of Her When I Close My Eyes Tour to House of Blues in October

By on Tue, Jun 14, 2022 at 7:26 am

Chelsea Cutler. - COURTESY OF REPUBLIC RECORDS
Courtesy of Republic Records
Chelsea Cutler.
In the wake of a performance at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York this past weekend, singer, songwriter and producer Chelsea Cutler just announced the dates of what she's calling "part two" of her When I Close My Eyes Tour.

The trek includes an Oct. 29 date at House of Blues.

Earlier this year, Cutler released the deluxe edition of her sophomore album, When I Close My Eyes, and she also issued her latest single “the lifeboat’s empty!”

Tickets are available via an artist presale that begins today at 10 a.m. Tickets to Chelsea Cutler's concert at House of Blues go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now.
