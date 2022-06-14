Chelsea Cutler Bringing Part Two of Her When I Close My Eyes Tour to House of Blues in October

In the wake of a performance at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York this past weekend, singer, songwriter and producer Chelsea Cutler just announced the dates of what she's calling "part two" of her When I Close My Eyes Tour.
The trek includes an Oct. 29 date at House of Blues.
Earlier this year, Cutler released the deluxe edition of her sophomore album, When I Close My Eyes, and she also issued her latest single “the lifeboat’s empty!”
