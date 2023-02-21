Chuchito Valdés All-Star Cuban Quartet To Headline 51st Annual Lakeland Jazz Festival

Organizers have just announced the lineup for the 51st iteration of the Lakeland Jazz Festival
, and the festival will kick off at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 17, when middle and high school jazz ensembles perform for adjudication. Then, that night, dan bruce’s :beta collective will perform.
Bruce, who is currently on faculty at Youngstown State University and Cuyahoga Community College, will participate in a pre-concert discussion prior to the 8 p.m. concert.
The festival continues on Saturday, March 18, with a performance by the Chuchito Valdés All-Star Cuban Quartet. He’ll participate in a pre-concert talk as well, and Valdés’s international quartet will back him for the show.
The festival concludes on Sunday, March 19, with a Big Band Matinee concert featuring the Lakeland Civic Jazz Orchestra under the direction of Demetrius Steinmetz and the Cleveland State University Jazz Ensemble under the direction of John Perrine.
