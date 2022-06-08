Cincinnati-Based Singer-Songwriter Arlo McKinley To Perform at Winchester in August

Currently overseas for his first international performances, Cincy-based singer-songwriter Arlo McKinley has just announced a new leg of tour dates for July and August. He’ll sing the national anthem before a Cincinnati Reds game on July 23 at Great American Ballpark, and Arlo McKinley is set to perform on Aug. 17 at the Winchester in Lakewood.
On July 15, McKinley will release his new album, This Mess We're In, via Oh Boy Records, and has just put out the contemplative single "Back Home."
One of the first songs he wrote for the new album, "Back Home" features Logan Halstead on accompanying vocals.
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]