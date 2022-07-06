Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

City Declares Day Honoring Steve Popovich/Cleveland International Records

Record exec worked with acts such as Frank Yankovic, Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Cash and Barbra Streisand

By on Wed, Jul 6, 2022 at 9:59 am

click to enlarge Steve Popovich Jr. (left) and his late father. - COURTESY OF STEVE POPOVICH JR.
Courtesy of Steve Popovich Jr.
Steve Popovich Jr. (left) and his late father.
The City of Cleveland has proclaimed that July 6, 2022, should be known as Steve Popovich/Cleveland International Records Day in honor of the late founder of Cleveland International Records who would’ve turned 80 today.

“His love for music and his contributions to the music industry along with his family is what keeps his memory alive,” reads the proclamation.

Early in his career as a record label executive, Popovich worked with acts such as Frank Yankovic, Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Cash and Barbra Streisand. Twice named Billboard’s National Promotion Man of the Year, he won the Clive Davis Award for Promotion Excellence.

After leaving Epic Records to start Cleveland International Records, a label that his son Steve Popovich Jr. now runs, he had one of the '70s biggest hits with Meatloaf’s Bat Out of Hell.

“Mr. Popovich is an inspiration to all who know and love him,” reads the final section of the proclamation from Mayor Justin Bibb's office, “he has shared his wisdom, time, love and experience with those around him.”

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues
Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022

Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022
Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues
Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022

Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022
Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues
Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022

Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022
Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Trending

YES Singer Jon Anderson Talks Revisiting 'Close to the Edge' in Advance of Upcoming Kent Stage Show

By Jeff Niesel

Jon Anderson.

Psychedelic Furs Bassist Tim Butler Explains Why Group Took Nearly 30 Years To Release New Album

By Jeff Niesel

Psychedelic Furs.

Ty Segall & Freedom Band Put On Loose Cleveland Show at the Agora

By Eric Heisig

Ty Segall &amp; Freedom Band Put On Loose Cleveland Show at the Agora

Annual Music Industry Networking Conference Kicks Off with Showcase at Rock Hall

By Jeff Niesel

Dirty Shirts performing at the Rock Hall.

Also in Music

YES Singer Jon Anderson Talks Revisiting 'Close to the Edge' in Advance of Upcoming Kent Stage Show

By Jeff Niesel

Jon Anderson.

Psychedelic Furs Bassist Tim Butler Explains Why Group Took Nearly 30 Years To Release New Album

By Jeff Niesel

Psychedelic Furs.

Ty Segall & Freedom Band Put On Loose Cleveland Show at the Agora

By Eric Heisig

Ty Segall &amp; Freedom Band Put On Loose Cleveland Show at the Agora

New Book on Speak In Tongues, the Legendary Cleveland DIY Venue, Out Next Week

By Vince Grzegorek

New Book on Speak In Tongues, the Legendary Cleveland DIY Venue, Out Next Week
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us