Cleveland-Based Gaetano Letizia’s Underworld Blues Band Releases Fourth Album

Group plays a release party on December 16 at Bell Tower Brewing Company in Kent

By on Wed, Nov 22, 2023 at 10:25 am

Share on Nextdoor
Gaetano Letizia’s Underworld Blues Band. - Courtesy of Gaetano Letizia’s Underworld Blues Band
Courtesy of Gaetano Letizia’s Underworld Blues Band
Gaetano Letizia’s Underworld Blues Band.
Veteran local blues and jazz act Gaetano Letizia and his blues rock quartet, dubbed the Underworld Blues Band, just announced that they'll play a release party at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Bell Tower in Kent. Cleveland Blues Society Hall of Fame singer-drummer Mike D’Elia along with bassist Lenny Gray will join the group, which will also feature special guest on Moss Stanley on Hammond organ.

The group will perform all 15 original songs from its new album, Black Sheep of the Family.

“None of us are sharecroppers or slaves but we have our share of modern problems that the blues can help us with,"  says Letizia in a press release.

Publications such as Downbeat and Guitar Player have heaped praise upon Letizia during the course of his 50-year career.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

 Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
Scroll to read more Local Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rolling Stones to Play Cleveland Browns Stadium on June 15, 2024

By Vince Grzegorek

Rolling Stones to Play Cleveland Browns Stadium on June 15, 2024

As Expected, Drake and J. Cole Have Added a Second Cleveland Concert Next Year

By Scene Staff

As Expected, Drake and J. Cole Have Added a Second Cleveland Concert Next Year

Dave Swanson's Mystery Airship Releases Debut Album

By Jeff Niesel

Dave Swanson's Mystery Airship.

4 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend

By Jeff Niesel

Wish You Were Here plays Dark Side of the Moon this weekend at the Agora

Also in Music

Livewire: 14 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Dec. 3

By Jeff Niesel

Straight No Chaser comes to the State Theatre. See: Saturday, Dec. 2.

Rolling Stones to Play Cleveland Browns Stadium on June 15, 2024

By Vince Grzegorek

Rolling Stones to Play Cleveland Browns Stadium on June 15, 2024

As Expected, Drake and J. Cole Have Added a Second Cleveland Concert Next Year

By Scene Staff

As Expected, Drake and J. Cole Have Added a Second Cleveland Concert Next Year

4 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend

By Jeff Niesel

Wish You Were Here plays Dark Side of the Moon this weekend at the Agora
More

Digital Issue

November 22, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us