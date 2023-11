Cleveland-Based Gaetano Letizia’s Underworld Blues Band Releases Fourth Album

Courtesy of Gaetano Letizia’s Underworld Blues Band Gaetano Letizia’s Underworld Blues Band.

Veteran local blues and jazz act Gaetano Letizia and his blues rock quartet, dubbed the Underworld Blues Band, just announced that they'll play a release party at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Bell Tower in Kent. Cleveland Blues Society Hall of Fame singer-drummer Mike D’Elia along with bassist Lenny Gray will join the group, which will also feature special guest on Moss Stanley on Hammond organ.The group will perform all 15 original songs from its new album,“None of us are sharecroppers or slaves but we have our share of modern problems that the blues can help us with," says Letizia in a press release.Publications such asandhave heaped praise upon Letizia during the course of his 50-year career.