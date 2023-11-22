Cleveland-Based Gaetano Letizia’s Underworld Blues Band Releases Fourth Album

By
Jeff Niesel
on
Wed, Nov 22, 2023 at 10:25 am
[
{
"name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected",
"component": "38482495",
"insertPoint": "3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "5"
},{
"name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline",
"component": "38482494",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "9"
}
]
Rolling Stones to Play Cleveland Browns Stadium on June 15, 2024
By Vince Grzegorek
Baldwin Wallace Thought It Faced a $3 Million Budget Deficit. Then It Discovered It Was Actually $20 Million
By Mark Oprea
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.
As Expected, Drake and J. Cole Have Added a Second Cleveland Concert Next Year
By Scene Staff
Dave Swanson's Mystery Airship Releases Debut Album
By Jeff Niesel
4 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend
Livewire: 14 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Dec. 3
View more issues
Read our sister publications
737 Bolivar Road
Cleveland, OH 44115