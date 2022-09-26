Cleveland Indie Rockers Spirit Oh Spirit Release Latest Single

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Andrew Arbogast
Andrew Arbogast.
When the band Lowly, The Tree Ghost ended after a 10-year run, local singer-songwriter Andrew Arbogast decided he wanted to continue making music with some of the artists that the band had played with throughout the years.
And so, he formed Spirit Oh Spirit with long-time friends/local musicians Joe Piedmonte and Laura Simna and began bringing guest artists into the fold.
Spirit Oh Spirit has released a new single every other month and has just dropped its latest in the batch, "Steady Now.”
The anthemic song features Cleveland singer Michelle Morgan, who harmonizes particularly well with Arbogast.
“The song is about remaining steadfast when life feels upside down,” reads a press release about the track.