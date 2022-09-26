Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Cleveland Indie Rockers Spirit Oh Spirit Release Latest Single

Local band teamed up with Cleveland singer Michelle Morgan

By on Mon, Sep 26, 2022 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Andrew Arbogast. - Courtesy of Andrew Arbogast
Courtesy of Andrew Arbogast
Andrew Arbogast.
When the band Lowly, The Tree Ghost ended after a 10-year run, local singer-songwriter Andrew Arbogast decided he wanted to continue making music with some of the artists that the band had played with throughout the years.

And so, he formed Spirit Oh Spirit with long-time friends/local musicians Joe Piedmonte and Laura Simna and began bringing guest artists into the fold.

Spirit Oh Spirit has released a new single every other month and has just dropped its latest in the batch, "Steady Now.” The anthemic song features Cleveland singer Michelle Morgan, who harmonizes particularly well with Arbogast.

“The song is about remaining steadfast when life feels upside down,” reads a press release about the track.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
