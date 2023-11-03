Cleveland International Records To Release Out-of-Print Single from '50s Group Ronnie and the Savoys

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Cleveland International Records
Ronnie and the Savoys.
Cleveland International Records’ Steve Popovich, Jr. recently struck a deal with garage rocker Stevie Van Zandt and his label to release a 7-inch featuring his late father Steve Popovich’s first band Ronnie and the Savoys. The release includes the rollicking tunes “Domino” and “Slappin’ Rods & Leaky Oil.” Recorded in 1958, both did well in the Pittsburgh/Cleveland region as well as out on the West Coast during that time.
The digital release is slated for Dec. 29 and Van Zandt will christen the song the "Coolest Song In the World" on his Underground Garage channel that week. The 7-inch vinyl will only be available on the Cleveland International website
.
Prior to forming Ronnie and the Savoys, singer-bassist Popovich had been playing Croatian music while also singing in a high school quartet, the Satellites. With the addition of Popovich, the band, which was initially known as the Polka Kings, embraced rock and R&B.
The five-piece band cut these songs at Cleveland Recording, and the group performed nearly every night during that time period at the now-shuttered Leo’s Cafe.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter