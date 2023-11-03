Cleveland International Records To Release Out-of-Print Single from '50s Group Ronnie and the Savoys

The songs were cut at Cleveland Recording in 1958

By on Fri, Nov 3, 2023 at 10:43 am

Ronnie and the Savoys.
Courtesy of Cleveland International Records
Ronnie and the Savoys.
Cleveland International Records’ Steve Popovich, Jr. recently struck a deal with garage rocker Stevie Van Zandt and his label to release a 7-inch featuring his late father Steve Popovich’s first band Ronnie and the Savoys. The release includes the rollicking tunes “Domino” and “Slappin’ Rods & Leaky Oil.” Recorded in 1958, both did well in the Pittsburgh/Cleveland region as well as out on the West Coast during that time.

The digital release is slated for Dec. 29 and Van Zandt will christen the song the "Coolest Song In the World" on his Underground Garage channel that week. The 7-inch vinyl will only be available on the Cleveland International website.

Prior to forming Ronnie and the Savoys, singer-bassist Popovich had been playing Croatian music while also singing in a high school quartet, the Satellites. With the addition of Popovich, the band, which was initially known as the Polka Kings, embraced rock and R&B.

The five-piece band cut these songs at Cleveland Recording, and the group performed nearly every night during that time period at the now-shuttered Leo’s Cafe.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
