Cleveland Producer/DJ Cardio Releases New Single From Forthcoming Debut LP

An upcoming performance takes place on November 19 at House of Blues

By on Fri, Nov 4, 2022 at 2:13 pm

Cardio. - Courtesy of Cardio
Courtesy of Cardio
Cardio.
Born and raised in Cleveland Benjamin Rosolowski, who records and performs as Cardio, grew up listening to classic rock acts such as Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin. As a youth, he analyzed the production elements and structure of these sounds as he began his musical journey.

A self-taught, classically trained musician, Rosolowski learned to play cello, guitar, bass, drums and piano before diving into music production at the age of 14. Years later, he attended a electronic music conference in Las Vegas and was hooked.

Cardio’s debut album, The Source, arrives on Jan. 20,2023. In advance of its release, Cardio has released the single “Breathe.”

“I am constantly in pursuit of pushing the boundaries of where I can take the music,” says Rosolowski  in a press release about the new single and forthcoming LP. “Once I laid out the bass-line and kick; like lightning, the synths and vocals just came to me and I remember laughing because I love that feeling of surprising myself. I can’t wait for [everyone] to hear this one.”

Cardio performs at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the House of Blues Foundation Room as part of an electronic dance music party dubbed Dirty Disco

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
