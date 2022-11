Cleveland Producer/DJ Cardio Releases New Single From Forthcoming Debut LP

Courtesy of Cardio Cardio.

Born and raised in Cleveland Benjamin Rosolowski, who records and performs as Cardio , grew up listening to classic rock acts such as Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin. As a youth, he analyzed the production elements and structure of these sounds as he began his musical journey.A self-taught, classically trained musician, Rosolowski learned to play cello, guitar, bass, drums and piano before diving into music production at the age of 14. Years later, he attended a electronic music conference in Las Vegas and was hooked.Cardio’s debut album,, arrives on Jan. 20,2023. In advance of its release, Cardio has released the single “Breathe.”“I am constantly in pursuit of pushing the boundaries of where I can take the music,” says Rosolowski in a press release about the new single and forthcoming LP. “Once I laid out the bass-line and kick; like lightning, the synths and vocals just came to me and I remember laughing because I love that feeling of surprising myself. I can’t wait for [everyone] to hear this one.”