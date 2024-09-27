Cleveland Rockers How We Feel Release Debut Single

click to enlarge Drella Darko. How We Feel.

A new local group called How We Feel has just released its debut single and an accompanying music video. Called "Make It Out Alive," the anthemic, OneRepublic-like tune features gritty guitars, propulsive drums and soulful vocals as it speaks to overcoming obstacles."I think everyone faces their own struggles in life," says singer Chris Bianchi in a recent conference call with drummer Brian Lamtman. "Everyone has their own demons that they have to overcome. We want the song to be positive and motivational. In the media, there's so much negativity and anger and darkness. The song is meant to be on the different side of the spectrum. It's not about the darkness or anger but about a positive outcome. It's like, 'I'm going to make it out alive and through whatever the challenge will be.'"The music video features a regional celebrity as Paralympic star Laquinta Haynes as the amputee who's learning to walk again. She participated in the Paralympics that took place recently in Paris."Our director for the music video is Jake Cole," says drummer Brian Lamtman. "He’s done work with a lot of great Cleveland-based ventures."Forming a band came naturally to Lamtman and Bianchi, who became friends some 15 years ago when they discovered they had a common love of music."I started listening to bands like KISS and Pantera," says Lamtmam when asked about his musical influences. "Now, I listen to a broad mix of everything from rap and rock and country to metal. As far as the forthcoming [How We Feel] album, our influences range from 21 Pilots to Imagine Dragons and the Black Keys. There's a bit of heavy music on the album as well."Bianchi says he now listens to more melodic music in addition to his original love, heavy metal.Last year, they duo decided to start writing together and quickly produced 10 songs. They turned a warehouse space into a studio and laid down the tracks, which they then sent to Ted Jensen (Green Day) for mastering."It's great that [Jensen] was able to put his name on the album and get that final stamp from him," says Lamtmam. "He's one of the best. I talked to him a bit afterward, and it seemed like he really liked the songs."The group plans to release up to five singles before the March 2025 release of the album. Later this year, they'll announce the date for the release party, which will take place next year as well.And the duo is already at work on its next music video for the single "Devil Inside."