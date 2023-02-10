Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Cleveland Singer-Songwriter Alex Field Releases New Single and Accompanying Audio Visualizer Video

Local producers collaborated on the track

By on Fri, Feb 10, 2023 at 10:27 am

Local singer-songwriter Alex Field has just released his introspective new single, “On Your Coldest Day." He's also released an audio visualizer for the song on YouTube.

"This indie rock/second wave emo-driven song touches on the subjects of lost love and recalls memories of 'the one that got away,'" reads a press release about the track.

Field collaborated with producer Kevin Embleton, mixing engineer John Merkel and mastering engineer Spencer Martin on the track.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
