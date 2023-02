Cleveland Singer-Songwriter Alex Field Releases New Single and Accompanying Audio Visualizer Video

Local singer-songwriter Alex Field has just released his introspective new single, “On Your Coldest Day." He's also released an audio visualizer for the song on YouTube."This indie rock/second wave emo-driven song touches on the subjects of lost love and recalls memories of 'the one that got away,'" reads a press release about the track.Field collaborated with producer Kevin Embleton, mixing engineer John Merkel and mastering engineer Spencer Martin on the track.