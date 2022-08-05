Cleveland Singer-Songwriter Patrick Mulloy Releases First Solo Effort

click to enlarge Courtesy of Patrick Mulloy Patrick Mulloy.

A member of the veteran local folk-rock group Marys Lane, singer-songwriter Patrick Mulloy has just released "Bloodshot Eyes," the first in a series of singles. It represents the first material he's put out as a solo act.“Marys Lane is still alive and well, but I had the urge to do something different and on my own, especially after Covid shut down gigs,” says Mulloy. "'Bloodshot Eyes' is what I call a holistic healer. I wrote the bones of the tune and many others during Covid lockdown time. Those long months were challenging and put many of us off our routines, but in the end, maybe it was exactly what we needed."He says he thought of the time as a change to "apologize to ourselves.""Are we people pleasing, or are we looking out for our own best interest?" he asks. "Who we are is totally okay and maybe it's time to realign our mindset. ['Bloodshot Eyes'] is about honoring your true authentic self. It's a song about having the courage to go with your gut and overcome the fear of the figurative 'falling off the deep end' scenario you’ve played over in your head. Maybe the fall is exactly what you needed."He recorded the folk/pop tune at Suma Recording with producer/engineer and friend Michael Seifert.