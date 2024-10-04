Cleveland's Accubat Adopts Lo-Fi Approach on New 13-Song Album

A release party takes place on October 28 at Headquarters Bar & Grill

By on Fri, Oct 4, 2024 at 12:42 pm

click to enlarge Accubat. - Courtesy of Accubat
Courtesy of Accubat
Accubat.
Local singer-songwriter Mike Bruner, who records and performs under the name Accubat, will release his new album, Fatherland, next week. He's been cutting lo-fi releases since the late '90s and hit the local open mic circuit in 2021. The Elliott Smith-like tunes on the well-crafted album feature quivering vocals and gentle guitars.

"My music is not quite [singer-songwriter] Jandek or early Guided by Voices, but that is the sort of stuff I've always liked," Bruner says in an email about his his new album. "Anyway, I've met some cool creative people, and it's been great finding a creative scene to be a part of. I'll be doing this the rest of my life in one form or another."

Local musician Anders Brooks, who's performed in a number of local bands over the past 20 years, produced the album.

"[Brooks] did wonders in making something that was 'produced' but not too far off from open mic/home recording stuff," says Bruner.

A release party takes place at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28 at Headquarters Bar & Grill in Brooklyn. The show will be part of the Manic Monday.

Accubat has also released a music video for the tune "Angel Air." He wrote the track with the accomplished Cleveland poet Russell Vidrick, and the video was filmed at Miller Orchards in Amherst and at an old Pizza Hut in Elyria.
Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 25 years now. On a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town. And if you're in a local band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
September 25, 2024

