Cleveland's Afi Scruggs To Debut New Blues Songs at Upcoming Beachland Concert

Collaborators Ali Jamal Boyd and Heather Clayton-Terry helped Scruggs write the tunes.
One highlight, “My Father’s Blues,'' pays homage to the jazz blues that Scruggs heard Nashville’s Black radio station.
"This song evokes Afi’s father, unwinding in the afternoon, with his cigarettes and a shot, getting emotionally and mentally prepared for Monday and work," reads a press release about the new tunes and the upcoming concert.
Bonnie Raitt’s interpretation of Mississippi Fred McDowell’s compositions inspired “I Ain’t Ready for Heaven (But Life Down Here Is Hell)," and “Send Me That Picture” comes off as a “whiskey drinking blues/soul ballad in the vein of Otis Redding’s classics 'I’ve Got Dreams To Remember' and 'I’ve Been Loving You Too Long.’”
