Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Cleveland's Afi Scruggs To Debut New Blues Songs at Upcoming Beachland Concert

Musician used a grant to write songs inspired by recent social and cultural events

By on Wed, Jun 29, 2022 at 4:56 pm

click to enlarge Afi Scruggs. - COURTESY OF AFI SCRUGGS
Courtesy of Afi Scruggs
Afi Scruggs.
Last year, local musician Afi Scruggs won a Room In the House residency from Karamu House.  She used the $5,000 grant to write several blues songs inspired by social and cultural events.

Afi Scruggs will debut those songs and perform other originals and covers on Sunday, July 24, at the Beachland Tavern.

Collaborators Ali Jamal Boyd and Heather Clayton-Terry helped Scruggs write the tunes.

One highlight, “My Father’s Blues,'' pays homage to the jazz blues that Scruggs heard Nashville’s Black radio station. 

"This song evokes Afi’s father, unwinding in the afternoon, with his cigarettes and a shot, getting emotionally and mentally prepared for Monday and work," reads a press release about the new tunes and the upcoming concert.

 Bonnie Raitt’s interpretation of Mississippi Fred McDowell’s compositions inspired “I Ain’t Ready for Heaven (But Life Down Here Is Hell)," and “Send Me That Picture” comes off as a “whiskey drinking blues/soul ballad in the vein of Otis Redding’s classics 'I’ve Got Dreams To Remember' and 'I’ve Been Loving You Too Long.’”

Tickets to the concert cost $10. 

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues
Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022

Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022
Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton
Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Music Slideshows

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues
Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022

Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022
Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton
Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Music Slideshows

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues
Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022

Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022
Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton
Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Trending

Jack Johnson Reschedules Tonight's Blossom Show Due to Covid

By Vince Grzegorek

Jack Johnson

WonderStruck, Aaron Lewis and the Rest of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland the Next Two Weeks

By Jeff Niesel

WonderStruck, Aaron Lewis and the Rest of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland the Next Two Weeks

Ukraine's DakhaBrakha To Perform on July 12 and 13 at Music Box Supper Club

By Jeff Niesel

DakhaBrakha.

In Advance of Upcoming Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Concert, Shawn Mendes Says 'Wonder' Songs Were Written for Live Setting

By Jeff Niesel

Shawn Mendes.

Also in Music

WonderStruck, Aaron Lewis and the Rest of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland the Next Two Weeks

By Jeff Niesel

WonderStruck, Aaron Lewis and the Rest of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland the Next Two Weeks

Jack Johnson Reschedules Tonight's Blossom Show Due to Covid

By Vince Grzegorek

Jack Johnson

In Advance of Upcoming Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Concert, Shawn Mendes Says 'Wonder' Songs Were Written for Live Setting

By Jeff Niesel

Shawn Mendes.

Ukraine's DakhaBrakha To Perform on July 12 and 13 at Music Box Supper Club

By Jeff Niesel

DakhaBrakha.
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us