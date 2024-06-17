Cleveland’s Alla Boara To Record Live Album at City Church in Cleveland Heights

A chamber ensemble will join the group for the performance

By on Mon, Jun 17, 2024 at 8:33 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Alla Boara. - Courtesy of Alla Boara
Courtesy of Alla Boara
Alla Boara.

“Alla Boara” is the name of an Italian folk song sung by field workers.  Translated into English, the name means  “to the work,” and Alla Boara, the Italian-inspired Cleveland jazz band, has been doing just that. The busy band has just announced it’ll record a live concert on Friday, June 28, at City Church in Cleveland Heights.

For the concert and recording session, a chamber ensemble will "add color and narrative drama" to Alla Boara’s signature fritto misto of jazz arrangements of Italian folk music.

“The heart of what we do is connecting people and creating new relationships,” says founder and percussionist Anthony Taddeo in a press release. "Folk music unites people, and it connects with the everyday person. Recording with a chamber ensemble is a really cool opportunity to bring this folk music that not many people really know about to yet another audience.”

When he was studying in New York with Miles Davis collaborator Jimmy Cobb, Taddeo encountered a little-known archive of field recordings made in Italy in the 1950s by the folklorist Alan Lomax. Taddeo was so moved by the power of these folk songs, many of which are now forgotten, that he arranged them for Alla Boara.

Ukraine-born violinist Yaryna Tsarynska will join the band as a guest artist for the concert. The addition of the chamber ensemble of clarinet (Alix Reinherdt), flute (Linda White), French horn (Ben Hottensmith) and oboe (Terry Orcutt) will add yet another dimension to the sound.

The upcoming collaboration and recording session grew out of a January concert that Alla Boara played with the Ashland Symphony Orchestra. Amber Rogers, the executive director of the Local 4 Music Fund, which supports Cleveland musicians by presenting concerts, played in the viola section and was impressed with the concert. Local 4 Music Fund will sponsor the upcoming City Church concert.

“I thought it really worked,” she says of the collaboration. “I remember thinking on the drive home, I bet you he's going to want to do more of this kind of thing. When he asked if the Fund would be willing to help support the project, I was super into it. The Music Fund, and to a larger extent the union, has been moving toward community engagement and providing another platform and another way to realize the projects of the membership and to a greater extent, to be involved in the community arts scene in a supportive and a real way.”

 In the wake of the City Church concert, the group will perform on July 12 as part of Piano Cleveland Presents and on Aug. 14 as part of Chamber Music Pittsburgh’s Just Summer concert series.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
Scroll to read more Local Music articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

The Rolling Stones Show How to Age Wonderfully Ungracefully at Cleveland Browns Stadium Show

By Eric Heisig

The Rolling Stones in Cleveland 6/15/24

Livewire: 16 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

By Jeff Niesel

The Rolling Stones come to town, finally, this Saturday

Oregon Space Trail of Doom's Ryan Fletterick To Release Solo Project

By Jeff Niesel

Ryan Fletterick.

On Auntie Piggy's New Album, the Cleveland Rapper is Creating Her Own Narrative

By Jala Forest

IDGAF album cover

The Rolling Stones Show How to Age Wonderfully Ungracefully at Cleveland Browns Stadium Show

By Eric Heisig

The Rolling Stones in Cleveland 6/15/24

Livewire: 16 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

By Jeff Niesel

The Rolling Stones come to town, finally, this Saturday

On Auntie Piggy's New Album, the Cleveland Rapper is Creating Her Own Narrative

By Jala Forest

IDGAF album cover

Livewire: 22 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in June

By Jeff Niesel

Jacob Collier comes to Jacobs Pavilion. See: Wednesday, June 12.
More

June 5, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us