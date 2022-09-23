Cleveland's Angie Haze To Release New Album in October

click to enlarge
has just announced that she’ll perform on 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Rialto Theatre
in Akron to celebrate the release of her new album, Time Thief
.
A survivor of childhood sexual abuse, Haze uses her music to document her journey, and Time Thief
finds her exploring those very emotional themes.
"I've had one dream since birth — performing and creating music with my chosen people,” she says in a press release about the new album. “And if I can be a voice for others, then all that I endured to get here would have been worth it."
A diverse group that includes sax player Justin Tibbs, drummer Andre Frazier, singer-keyboardist Rachel Osherow, and bassist/guitarist Chris Dudley back Haze on the album.
"We are more than just bandmates,” Haze says. “We are family, and we want nothing more than to demonstrate how music can foster unity amongst diversity, compassion for humanity, and a bond necessary to continue."
Inspired by the success of her EMDR therapy, a treatment which incorporates bilateral movement of sound, Haze includes aspects of that therapy in the production of album. If you listen with headphones, you can hear the "subtle binaural beats" that “coincide with the purposeful sound design and lyrics.”
“With this album release show, we hope to submerge you into our world!” she says. “[The release show] will be a night you won't forget!”