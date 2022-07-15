Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Cleveland's Baker's Basement Releases New Single and Accompany Music Video

Track represents the first release from a forthcoming album

By on Fri, Jul 15, 2022 at 7:57 am

screen_shot_2022-07-10_at_10.07.09_pm.png
“Words I Need To Say,” the contemplative new single from the local duo the Baker's Basement, “harnesses the joy and anguish of revisiting episodes and relationships of one’s past,” as it’s put in a press release.

An atmospheric indie-rock tune that builds with “desperate tension,” the song questions what you might tell a loved one if you knew their time was short. Written on a snowy February afternoon in Cleveland, the song captures a “strange headspace.”

The track represents the first single release from the band's newest record, Wild Wild Sheep, which is due out in early fall. 

