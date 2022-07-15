Cleveland's Baker's Basement Releases New Single and Accompany Music Video

“Words I Need To Say,” the contemplative new single from the local duo the Baker's Basement, “harnesses the joy and anguish of revisiting episodes and relationships of one’s past,” as it’s put in a press release.An atmospheric indie-rock tune that builds with “desperate tension,” the song questions what you might tell a loved one if you knew their time was short. Written on a snowy February afternoon in Cleveland, the song captures a “strange headspace.”The track represents the first single release from the band's newest record,, which is due out in early fall.