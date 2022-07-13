Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Cleveland’s Beast Killer to Play Release Party on August 19 at Grog Shop

Local duo likes it 'loud and heavy'

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 11:42 am

Beast Killer. - COURTESY OF BEAST KILLER
Courtesy of Beast Killer
Beast Killer.
A self-described “loud and heavy punk rock duo,” locally based Beast Killer will release its self-titled album on July 29 on all streaming platforms.

The band — singer-guitarist Chris Wright and drummer Kris Monroe started playing together more than a decade ago in the punk/hardcore group, the Goonz, which later changed its name to Rival Knives. They then started Americana/rock act Brave Bones, which put out three albums before dissolving during the pandemic.

“All of that pent up post-quarantine hostility manifested itself into their return to heavy music,” reads a press release about Beast Killer’s new album. “Within two months of their first practice ,they had a full set of songs and their first show. With an energetic live show that has been described as having two frontmen in one band, they play with such ferocious energy and relentless attack [that] you forget that the full sound on stage is that of only two people.”

Beast Killer will play an album release party with Fawx, Death Weapons and Black Island Condors on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Grog Shop.

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues
Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022

Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022
Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues
Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022

Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022
Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues
Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022

Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022
Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Trending

Bruce Springsteen Coming to Cleveland With April 2023 Show at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

By Vince Grzegorek

Springsteen performing in Cleveland in 2016

Tegan and Sara to Play House of Blues in November

By Jeff Niesel

Tegan and Sara.

Livewire: The Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in July

By Jeff Niesel

Zach Bryan, see Friday, July 22

Echosmith Headed to Beachland in October

By Jeff Niesel

Echosmith.

Also in Music

Livewire: The Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in July

By Jeff Niesel

Zach Bryan, see Friday, July 22

Tegan and Sara to Play House of Blues in November

By Jeff Niesel

Tegan and Sara.

Bruce Springsteen Coming to Cleveland With April 2023 Show at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

By Vince Grzegorek

Springsteen performing in Cleveland in 2016

Echosmith Headed to Beachland in October

By Jeff Niesel

Echosmith.
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us