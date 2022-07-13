Cleveland’s Beast Killer to Play Release Party on August 19 at Grog Shop

Courtesy of Beast Killer
Beast Killer.
A self-described “loud and heavy punk rock duo,” locally based Beast Killer
will release its self-titled album on July 29 on all streaming platforms.
The band — singer-guitarist Chris Wright and drummer Kris Monroe started playing together more than a decade ago in the punk/hardcore group, the Goonz, which later changed its name to Rival Knives. They then started Americana/rock act Brave Bones, which put out three albums before dissolving during the pandemic.
“All of that pent up post-quarantine hostility manifested itself into their return to heavy music,” reads a press release about Beast Killer’s new album. “Within two months of their first practice ,they had a full set of songs and their first show. With an energetic live show that has been described as having two frontmen in one band, they play with such ferocious energy and relentless attack [that] you forget that the full sound on stage is that of only two people.”
Beast Killer will play an album release party with Fawx, Death Weapons and Black Island Condors on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Grog Shop
.