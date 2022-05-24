Cleveland's Big Hoke Releases New Single and Accompanying Music Video

In 2020, local musician Justin Gorski released Home, an alt-country album he recorded as Big Hoke, a long-running solo project of his that dates back nearly 20 years. Written and performed by Gorski and produced by Gordy Quist at his studio in Austin, TX, the album was mixed by Grammy-winning engineer Tom Schick.
Now, Gorski has just announced he’ll follow the album up with a new EP, People. In advance of the EP’s release, Gorski has issued the rollicking, Randy Newman-like single “Bill Murray” along with an accompanying music video that finds him wandering around town in a giant Murray mask.
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]