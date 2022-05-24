Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Cleveland's Big Hoke Releases New Single and Accompanying Music Video

By on Tue, May 24, 2022 at 12:01 pm

click to enlarge Artwork for the upcoming Big Hoke release show. - HAPPYDOGCLEVELAND.COM
Happydogcleveland.com
Artwork for the upcoming Big Hoke release show.
In 2020, local musician Justin Gorski released Home, an alt-country album he recorded as Big Hoke, a long-running solo project of his that dates back nearly 20 years. Written and performed by Gorski and produced by Gordy Quist at his studio in Austin, TX, the album was mixed by Grammy-winning engineer Tom Schick.

Now, Gorski has just announced he’ll follow the album up with a new EP, People. In advance of the EP’s release, Gorski has issued the rollicking, Randy Newman-like single “Bill Murray” along with an accompanying music video that finds him wandering around town in a giant Murray mask.

Big Hoke will play a release party at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 24, at the Happy Dog. Gorski will have a 10-piece band in tow.

Singer-songwriter Abby Rose will open the show.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop
Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland
Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Music Slideshows

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop
Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland
Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Music Slideshows

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop
Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland
Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Trending

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Whip Fervent Crowd Into Frenzy at Agora Show

By Eric Heisig

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Whip Fervent Crowd Into Frenzy at Agora Show

Ghost Headed To Covelli Centre in September

By Jeff Niesel

Ghost.

Rock Hall Announces Lineup for Summer Concert Series

By Jeff Niesel

Guided By Voices will play the Rock Hall in August.

Alec Benjamin Coming to Agora in September

By Jeff Niesel

Alec Benjamin.

Also in Music

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Whip Fervent Crowd Into Frenzy at Agora Show

By Eric Heisig

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Whip Fervent Crowd Into Frenzy at Agora Show

Alec Benjamin Coming to Agora in September

By Jeff Niesel

Alec Benjamin.

Ghost Headed To Covelli Centre in September

By Jeff Niesel

Ghost.

Peach Pit To Play House of Blues in September

By Jeff Niesel

Peach Pit.
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us