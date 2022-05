Cleveland's Big Hoke Releases New Single and Accompanying Music Video

click to enlarge Happydogcleveland.com Artwork for the upcoming Big Hoke release show.

In 2020, local musician Justin Gorski released, an alt-country album he recorded as Big Hoke, a long-running solo project of his that dates back nearly 20 years. Written and performed by Gorski and produced by Gordy Quist at his studio in Austin, TX, the album was mixed by Grammy-winning engineer Tom Schick.Now, Gorski has just announced he’ll follow the album up with a new EP,. In advance of the EP’s release, Gorski has issued the rollicking, Randy Newman-like single “Bill Murray” along with an accompanying music video that finds him wandering around town in a giant Murray mask. Big Hoke will play a release party at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 24, at the Happy Dog . Gorski will have a 10-piece band in tow.Singer-songwriter Abby Rose will open the show.